Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Cavaliers on Friday

The Golden State Warriors will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Both teams in this one are dealing with a few injuries, but there are a few to watch for. Klay Thompson is a game-time decision as he may sit out because of the back-to-back. For the Cavaliers, Mitchell is dealing with a groin injury which caused him to miss their last game on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 224. Cleveland is -320 on the moneyline while the Warriors are +260.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -8

If Thompson plays, this number will go down. But without him, I don’t see how the Warriors can cover. I think Steph could have a big game, but with all the injuries they’ve dealt with, they’re not deep enough to compete with the Cavaliers right now. There are a number of questions as Thompson and Mitchell are questionable, so the pick is with Mitchell playing and Thompson out.

Over/Under: Over 224

In away games for the Warriors, the over has cashed in 16 of 21 games with one push. Regardless of who is out, Curry is playing for the Warriors and he will shoot the ball a ton tonight. The Cavaliers have been decent defensively, but stopping Curry is hard for everybody. If Donovan Mitchell plays, this should go over handily.