Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Mavericks on Friday

The Miami Heat will travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will air on ESPN.

The Mavericks are banged up. Christian Wood will be out tonight as he fractured his thumb in their last game and will be out for at least a week. Tim Hardaway is probable as he’s dealing with an ankle injury. The Heat don't have any notable injuries listed.

The Heat are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 219. Miami is -125 on the moneyline while the Mavericks are +105.

Heat vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Miami -1.5

These are two of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread. But tonight I think that the Heat have the best team on the court. Luka Doncic is by far the best player out there, but he doesn't have a good enough supporting cast, especially with Christian Wood out. The Heat have won three straight home games, while the Mavericks have lost two straight on the road.

Over/Under: Over 219

As a road underdog, Luka will look to prove people wrong. While I expect them to lose, I think Luka has a big game scoring the ball. This Heat team is as healthy as they have been all season, so they should have no problem scoring a ton. The Mavs have gone over this total in four straight, while the Heat have gone over this in two straight. The Heat have been the better team defensively, but Luka’s play should put this game over.