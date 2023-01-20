Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Lakers on Friday

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night. Tip off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will air on ESPN.

For the Grizzlies, Ziaire Williams is questionable as he’s dealing with a non-Covid illness. And for the Lakers, LeBron James is questionable with left-ankle soreness, but it’s been that way the past few games and he ended up playing. With this game on national television, I expect LeBron to play.

The Grizzlies are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 243.5. Memphis is -280 on the moneyline while the Mavericks are +235.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +7.5

The Grizzlies have had some struggles on the road this season. Against the spread, they are 8-12-1 on the road which is the third worst in the NBA. The Lakers are 11-11 against the spread at home which isn't great, but better than Memphis. I think LeBron scores a ton tonight and the Lakers lose by three or four points.

Over/Under: Over 243.5

This is a big number and a hard choice, but I am going to go with the over. The Grizzlies have the ability to score a ton of points and they’re the favorite. This will all depend on what type of game LeBron has. With the game being nationally televised, I would think James comes out ready to go and puts on a show. It wouldn't surprise me if we got overtime in this one.