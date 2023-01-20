 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Lakers on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.

By BenHall1

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night. Tip off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The game will air on ESPN.

For the Grizzlies, Ziaire Williams is questionable as he’s dealing with a non-Covid illness. And for the Lakers, LeBron James is questionable with left-ankle soreness, but it’s been that way the past few games and he ended up playing. With this game on national television, I expect LeBron to play.

The Grizzlies are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 243.5. Memphis is -280 on the moneyline while the Mavericks are +235.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +7.5

The Grizzlies have had some struggles on the road this season. Against the spread, they are 8-12-1 on the road which is the third worst in the NBA. The Lakers are 11-11 against the spread at home which isn't great, but better than Memphis. I think LeBron scores a ton tonight and the Lakers lose by three or four points.

Over/Under: Over 243.5

This is a big number and a hard choice, but I am going to go with the over. The Grizzlies have the ability to score a ton of points and they’re the favorite. This will all depend on what type of game LeBron has. With the game being nationally televised, I would think James comes out ready to go and puts on a show. It wouldn't surprise me if we got overtime in this one.

