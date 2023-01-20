Full undercard for Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens super middleweight fight

Someone’s ‘0’ will go when American super middleweight propects Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) and David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs) face off on Showtime’s first ShoBox card of 2023. The 10-round bout will take place on Friday, January 20 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime with the main event ringwalks scheduled for around midnight. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Hemphill is back in the ring after a year-long layoff since his unanimous decision win over Jayson Minda on January 7, 2022. Stevens has been a much busier boxer, fighting three times in 2022. He started the year off with a unanimous decision win over Jaime Barboza on February 12. Stevens followed that up with knockout wins over Colby Courter on May 28 and Loris Barberio on July 23.

DraftKings Sportsbook does not have betting lines on any of the fights on this card.

Full Card for Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens