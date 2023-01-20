Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens fight time, live stream, more for super middleweight bout

Showtime’s ShoBox series will kick off 2023 with an exciting contest between undefeated super middleweight prospects Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) and David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs). The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds and will take place at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

How to watch Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens

King’s Promotions fighters will be on full display as part of the non-televised undercard of a SHOBOX: The New Generation card. The Showtime stream and televised portion of the card begins at 9 p.m. ET as Julian Gonzalez and Rosalindo Morales meet in a showdown of two unbeaten super featherweights.

The main event is anticipated to start around midnight, but could begin earlier depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Fighter history

Hemphill, 26, has been off for over a year since his unanimous decision win over Jayson Minda on January 7, 2022. Stevens fought three times in 2022. He started the year off with a unanimous decision win over Jaime Barboza on February 12. Stevens followed that up with impressive power displays in knockout wins over Colby Courter on May 28 and Loris Barberio on July 23.

DraftKings Sportsbook does not have odds for this fight.

Full card for Sean Hemphill vs. David Stevens