Full card for the 2023 Royal Rumble

We are only a week away from the Royal Rumble taking over the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28th. This is the first stop on the road to Wrestlemania and will indeed have some surprises and story developments (looking at Sami/The Bloodline) going down.

We have six matches on the card, including the two rumble matches. This is likely to hold – but there could be possibly a late edition of Charlotte Flair defending her Smackdown championship. The full field for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will also not be entirely clear until the events themselves. We can always expect a surprise or two during the matches.

Take a look at the full card below. As always, this is subject to change.

Full Match Card

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. L.A. Knight