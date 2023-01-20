How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for January 20 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

We sit just eight days away from the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio and anticipation is building towards the big show at the Alamodome. Tonight, the big title fight for the show will officially be finalized and we’ll see the start of a new tag tournament

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, January 20

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble next weekend and we’ll have a contract signing for the match on tonight’s show. KO has been fending off the Bloodline, including Sami Zayn, for the last several weeks and he’ll go face to face with the Tribal Chief as their title match is made official. We’ll see what transpires from this segment and if any stipulations are added for the showdown at the Alamodome.

The first round of the Smackdown Tag Team Championship tournament will take place tonight as the team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will take on the Viking Raiders. This mini-feud began a few weeks ago when the latter team attacked the former after Smackdown went off the air. We’ll see who comes out on top and takes a step towards earning a title shot.

Last week, it was made official the Bray Wyatt will face L.A. Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. What is a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match exactly? I don’t know. But we could possibly get an idea tonight. Also on the show, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been entangled in a quickly escalating feud with Sonya Deville over the past few weeks. We’ll see if a title match at the Rumble is made official.