Friday Night Smackdown preview: Quick thoughts about Jan. 20 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from Little Caesars in Detroit tonight as the company inches closer towards the 2023 Royal Rumble in eight days.

As we prepare for another episode of Smackdown tonight, I’ll give some of my quick thoughts about the show and what’s in store on the card.

Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens contract signing

We’re just eight days from seeing undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and we’re going to get a good, old fashion contract signing tonight. First off, did you know that this is the third time Reigns will face KO for the title at the Royal Rumble? That’s pretty neat.

Second, I wonder what stipulation will be added to the match tonight. You know something dramatic is coming and it’s definitely going to involve Sami Zayn having to once again prove his loyalty to the Bloodline. Perhaps Zayn will be designated as the special guest referee?

McIntyre/Sheamus vs the Viking Raiders

The first round of the tag title tournament will feature these two teams squaring off and this should be a good, hard-hitting hoss fight. I feel like it’s time to start putting the Vikings on a path towards them actually capturing the tag belts but once again, that is highly unlikely with the Usos still holding the straps. We’ll be entertained nonetheless.

Bray Wyatt vs. L.A. Knight

Ok, we’re eight days from these two facing off in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match and I’ve gone from rolling my eyes at the gimmick to intrigued about what the hell is a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. No seriously, what is it? I hope we find out.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

Seriously, is this the direction they’re going for the Royal Rumble? I mean, I guess.