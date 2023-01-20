How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on January 20

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a new episode on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, so as always, beware of spoilers.

The usual four matches are on tap for this show as well as an in-ring interview segment.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, January 20

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The main event of the show will feature Action Andretti going one-on-one with Daniel Garcia. The feud between Andretti/Ricky Starks and the Jericho Appreciation Society has escalated in recent weeks and we’ll see these two young, up-and-coming stars do battle tonight.

Also on the show, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in action when teaming up with fellow Baddie Leila Gray in tag team action. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will take on Ethan Page and Brian Cage will battle Willie Mack. We’ll also hear from Eddie Kingston as he addresses the tension between himself and Ortiz.