Pick on the spread for Boise State-New Mexico on January 20

A year after making the NCAA Tournament and giving a scare to Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Boise State Broncos have a share of the lead in the Mountain West standings entering Friday’s road test against the New Mexico Lobos.

Boise State Broncos vs. New Mexico Lobos (-2, 145)

Both teams enter Friday with a clear strength as New Mexico ranks 32nd in the country in points scored on a per possession basis while Boise State is 19th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis with each team having strong stables of guards.

Though New Mexico doesn’t quite have as stifling of a defense as Boise State, guard Jaelen House has improved the team significantly, with his 2.9 steals per game being the second-most for any player in the country while chipping in 17.4 points and 4.6 assists per game on 41.5% 3-point shooting.

Overall, New Mexico is 55th in America in points allowed per possession and with an overall advantage on the boards in this game, ranking 31st in the nation in rebound rate while Boise State ranks 37th in this category.

The consistency at which New Mexico gets to the free throw line will be difficult for Boise State to overcome with the Lobos eighth in the country in free throws attempted per offensive play, attempting at least 18 free throws in 11 of their last 12 games.

With Boise State 210th in the country in fouls committed per defensive play, New Mexico will hold serve at home Friday night to move into second place in the conference standings.

The Play: New Mexico -2

