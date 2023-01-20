How To Bet The NBA Friday Night Favorites Parlay Profit Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook for Nuggets-Pacers and Grizzlies-Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Parlay Profit Boost for tonight’s Nuggets-Pacers and Grizzlies-Lakers games.
Key Stats
Grizzlies-Lakers
Nuggets-Pacers
Recent Head-To-Head History
Grizzlies-Lakers
Nuggets-Pacers
DraftKings Sportsbook Notes
Grizzlies-Lakers
- The Grizzlies have won each of their last 11 games.
- Each of the Grizzlies’ last eight games have gone OVER the total points line.
- The Grizzlies have failed to cover the spread in nine of their last 10 road games against Western Conference Opponents.
Player Prop Trends
- Ja Morant has scored 32+ points in five of his last six appearances against Western Conference Opponents.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded eight or more rebounds in five of the Grizzlies’ last six games against teams that held a losing record.
- Desmond Bane has scored 25+ points in each of the Grizzlies’ last three games.
Nuggets-Pacers
- The Nuggets have on each of their last 15 home games
- The Pacers have failed to cover the spread in five of their last six games.
- Five of the Nuggets’ last six games have gone UNDER the total points line.
Player Prop Trends
- Nikola Jokic has recorded a triple-double in each of the Nuggets’ last five games against Eastern Conference opponents.
- Buddy Hield has recorded five or more rebounds in seven of the Pacers’ last eight games as underdogs.
- Jamal Murray has recorded six or more assists in seven of his last eight appearances against Eastern Conference opponents.
- Myles Turner has recorded eight or more rebounds in each of his last four appearances against the Nuggets.
- Michael Porter Jr. has scored 17+ points in four of his five previous appearances against the Pacers.
