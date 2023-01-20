How To Bet The NBA Friday Night Favorites Parlay Profit Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook for Nuggets-Pacers and Grizzlies-Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Parlay Profit Boost for tonight’s Nuggets-Pacers and Grizzlies-Lakers games.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a 50% profit boost on the Nuggets and Grizzlies to both win!

Key Stats

Grizzlies-Lakers

Nuggets-Pacers

Recent Head-To-Head History

Grizzlies-Lakers

Nuggets-Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook Notes

Grizzlies-Lakers

The Grizzlies have won each of their last 11 games.

Each of the Grizzlies’ last eight games have gone OVER the total points line.

The Grizzlies have failed to cover the spread in nine of their last 10 road games against Western Conference Opponents.

Player Prop Trends

Ja Morant has scored 32+ points in five of his last six appearances against Western Conference Opponents.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded eight or more rebounds in five of the Grizzlies’ last six games against teams that held a losing record.

Desmond Bane has scored 25+ points in each of the Grizzlies’ last three games.

Nuggets-Pacers

The Nuggets have on each of their last 15 home games

The Pacers have failed to cover the spread in five of their last six games.

Five of the Nuggets’ last six games have gone UNDER the total points line.

Player Prop Trends

Nikola Jokic has recorded a triple-double in each of the Nuggets’ last five games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Buddy Hield has recorded five or more rebounds in seven of the Pacers’ last eight games as underdogs.

Jamal Murray has recorded six or more assists in seven of his last eight appearances against Eastern Conference opponents.

Myles Turner has recorded eight or more rebounds in each of his last four appearances against the Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. has scored 17+ points in four of his five previous appearances against the Pacers.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.