How To Bet The NBA Friday Night Favorites Parlay Profit Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook for Nuggets-Pacers and Grizzlies-Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Parlay Profit Boost on Friday.

By Jeff_Pratt

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Parlay Profit Boost for tonight’s Nuggets-Pacers and Grizzlies-Lakers games.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a 50% profit boost on the Nuggets and Grizzlies to both win!

Key Stats

Grizzlies-Lakers

Nuggets-Pacers

Recent Head-To-Head History

Grizzlies-Lakers

Nuggets-Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook Notes

Grizzlies-Lakers

  • The Grizzlies have won each of their last 11 games.
  • Each of the Grizzlies’ last eight games have gone OVER the total points line.
  • The Grizzlies have failed to cover the spread in nine of their last 10 road games against Western Conference Opponents.

Player Prop Trends

  • Ja Morant has scored 32+ points in five of his last six appearances against Western Conference Opponents.
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded eight or more rebounds in five of the Grizzlies’ last six games against teams that held a losing record.
  • Desmond Bane has scored 25+ points in each of the Grizzlies’ last three games.

Nuggets-Pacers

  • The Nuggets have on each of their last 15 home games
  • The Pacers have failed to cover the spread in five of their last six games.
  • Five of the Nuggets’ last six games have gone UNDER the total points line.

Player Prop Trends

  • Nikola Jokic has recorded a triple-double in each of the Nuggets’ last five games against Eastern Conference opponents.
  • Buddy Hield has recorded five or more rebounds in seven of the Pacers’ last eight games as underdogs.
  • Jamal Murray has recorded six or more assists in seven of his last eight appearances against Eastern Conference opponents.
  • Myles Turner has recorded eight or more rebounds in each of his last four appearances against the Nuggets.
  • Michael Porter Jr. has scored 17+ points in four of his five previous appearances against the Pacers.

