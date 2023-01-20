‘Cobra Kai’ will sweep the leg for a sixth and final season

It’s time to sweep the leg one more time. Netflix announced they have renewed the hit series Cobra Kai for its sixth and final season. But don’t cry, fans. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are teasing that this will be the BIGGEST SEASON of COBRA KAI yet. The collective also posted a letter thanking the fans of Karate Kid’s now 30-year history.

A letter to you, the greatest fans in the world, from the showrunners of COBRA KAI. pic.twitter.com/Nz71m5iOOm — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 20, 2023

There’s no premiere date as of yet. However, Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg teased that they “hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the road.” Watch the full announcement video below.