NFL SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Bengals vs. Bills

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s Divisional Round Bengals-Bills game. The odds as of 1 p.m. ET Friday are +320, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs!

Joe Burrow 255+ Passing Yards

You’ve probably noticed a trend by now. This Same Game Parlay is fairly straightforward.

We expect quite a bit of offense through the air on both sides, with each quarterback targeting their top option frequently.

Burrow had a fantastic regular season, averaging just under 280 passing yards per game. While he hasn’t cleared that number quite as often lately, he should be much more active through the air on Sunday. 255 passing yards should be a relatively easy number for him to hit.

Josh Allen 255+ Passing Yards

Same thing, different quarterback.

Allen has hit 255 passing yards in two of his last four contests, also coming extremely close — 254 yards to be exact — against the Patriots in Week 18.

Allen didn’t throw for as many yards as Burrow this year, which isn’t surprising considering his talent rushing the ball. That being said, he does rack up 268 yards through the air on average.

We’re expecting a shootout of sorts in this matchup, and if that happens Allen should surpass this total.

Stefon Diggs 75+ Receiving Yards

Diggs has returned to elite form as of late, surpassing 100 receiving yards in back-to-back contests. The veteran receiver has a strong track record in the playoffs, and it looks like that will be the case again this time around.

Diggs put together yet another impressive regular season campaign, racking up 108 catches for 1,429 yards. In must-win situations, we all know who Josh Allen is going to. We expect Diggs to get involved early and often on Sunday.

Ja’Marr Chase 80+ Receiving Yards

Injuries derailed what could have been a monstrous second-year campaign for Chase, but he still managed to rack up a respectable 87 receptions for 1,046 yards.

In five postseason games, Chase has averaged 90.4 receiving yards per contest. He has picked up the pace as of late too, racking up 80-plus yards in six of his last eight games.

The Bills are a middle of the pack team defensively through the air, but we’d feel confident taking Chase against anyone in the playoffs. His resume, although brief, speaks for itself in these big games.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

