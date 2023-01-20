Report: Marlins trade Pablo Lopez to Twins for Luis Arraez

Update: The final prospect to be named later heading to the Twins is OF Reiner Chourio, per Dan Hayes.

Update: Miami is also sending IF Jose Salas (No. 5 prospect for Miami) and another prospect to Minnesota in the deal, per Ken Rosenthal.

The Miami Marlins are sending SP Pablo Lopez to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for All-Star infielder Luis Arraez, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. At this time, it seems like it is a 1-for-1 deal as the Twins bolster their rotation while Miami strengthens its batting order.

Lopez was thrown around in trade rumors at last season's trade deadline, but the Marlins weren’t able to find the right suitor. He pitched in 32 games last season and threw 180 innings. Lopez finished with an even 10-10 record and a 3.75 ERA with 174 strikeouts. He will turn 27 ahead of next season and will be playing in his sixth major league season. Lopez agreed to a $5.45 million arbitration deal and has one more year of arbitration left before becoming an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2025 season. He joins a starting rotation with Sonny Gray, Chris Paddack and Joe Ryan and should compete to be their No. 2 or No. 3 starter.

Arraez led the Twins with a .316 batting average last season. He played in 144 games and hit 31 doubles and eight home runs with 49 RBI. He had a 4.4 WAR, a 3.75 on-base percentage and a .420 slugging percentage. Arraez was named an All-Star to the American League team last season and also took home the AL batting champion title as well as a Silver Slugger Award. This will be his fifth major league season, and he is under team control for another two seasons before hitting free agency in 2026. Arraez is a versatile player that can play anywhere in the infield. The Marlins could play him at third base to move Jean Segura to shortstop, or he could take over at first base. Either way, you can be confident he will wind up batting in the top half of the order.