When will Anthony Davis return from injury for Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers PF Anthony Davis has been sidelined due to a foot injury. The Lakers enter this weekend at 20-25 and outside of the playoff picture. It will take a lot for Los Angeles to get into the play-in tournament and make it out and into the first round. Getting AD back in the fold should help. We’re going to track his status and potential return date.

Anthony Davis injury updates

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis is close to making a return to the lineup for the Lakers. For some reason, Woj mentions a five-game road trip starting in Boston on Jan. 28, so take that info however you want. Either way it looks like AD will be back soon, which is good news for the Lakers. The team is 8-9 since Davis went down on Dec. 16.

With Davis back, this should help LeBron James the most. He won’t have to carry the team as much and should be more efficient on offense. James could get a slight ding in fantasy basketball since he won’t need to shoot the ball 25 times a game. James also won’t have to play as much PF with Troy Brown Jr. at SF and Thomas Bryant at center. AD is reluctant to play center but it makes the most sense for the Lakers’ lineup.