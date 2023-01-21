Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 283 light heavyweight title bout

The vacant UFC light heavyweight championship will be on the line at UFC 283 on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will have his home country behind him when he faces Jamahal Hill in the main event. The main card will be available for purchase at ESPN+ PPV.

Teixeira (33-8) won his first light heavyweight title at the ripe age of 42 after submitting Jan Blachowicz with a rear naked choke at UFC 267 on October 30, 2021. He lost the title in his first defense against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 on June 11, 2022, losing by submission in the fifth round of a fight he was ahead on cards. Teixeira finds himself back in the title hunt after Prochazka had to vacate the belt because of injury and Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to an uninspiring draw at UFC 282 leaving the belt vacant.

Hill (11-1-1) was the other beneficiary from the fallout at UFC 282 and comes into the title shot on a three-fight win streak that consists of knockout wins over Jimmy Crude, Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos. He won either Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonuses for each of those fights. Now the Chicago-born fighter who won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series less than four years ago makes his second appearance on PPV and will have a chance to take UFC gold back to the Windy City.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Teixeira vs. Hill at UFC 283 on Saturday, Jan. 21

Money line odds

Jamahal Hill: -125

Glover Teixeira: +105