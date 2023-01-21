Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno: Tale of the tape for UFC flyweight title bout

UFC 283 is set for Jan. 21 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. There will be several title matches on the day including a flyweight title bout between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. The champion will be in his home country of Brazil, so he could have an advantage there. The main event will begin at 10:00 pm Et and air on ESPN+.

Figueiredo (21-2-1) will enter the octagon for the first time in a year as he tries to retain the title. The last time he fought was in January 2022, when he defeated Moreno in a five-round unanimous decision. You’d have to go back to November 2020 to find the last time the champ fought someone outside of Moreno. The first bout in December 2020 was a draw, and the two fighters have split the last two meetings. He’s won nine bouts via KO, eight by submission and 11 first-round finishes.

Moreno (20-6-2) will be in action for the first time since July 2022, when he defeated Kai Kara-France via third-round KO/TKO. Prior to that bout, he had the same fight history as Figueiredo, dating back to 2020. Moreno will likely get his final shot at the title this week, so he will need to take advantage of this one if he wants to be a flyweight champ. In his career, he’s had four wins via knockout, 11 via submission and eight first-round finishes.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 on Saturday, January 21.

Money line odds

Deiveson Figueiredo: +105

Brandon Moreno: -125