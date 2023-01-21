UFC 283 odds: Betting odds for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 will happen Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. The main event features Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squaring off for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-feature, it will be the fourth match between rivals Brandon Moreno and Dieveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight title, currently held by Figueiredo. ESPN+ PPV will have the main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET.
The preliminary card will start at 8 p.m. with ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ handling the broadcast. The early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 283 odds
Main card
Glover Teixiera: +120
Jamahal Hill: -140
Deiveson Figueiredo: +105
Brandon Moreno: -125
Gilbert Burns: -460
Neil Magny: +370
Lauren Murphy: +390
Jessica Andrade: -490
Paul Craig: +165
Johnny Walker:-195
Preliminary card
Mauricio Rua: +175
Ihor Potieria: -205
Brunno Ferreira: +250
Gregory Rodrigues: -300
Thiago Moises: -380
Melquizael Costa: +310
Shamil Abdurakhimov: +675
Jailton Almeida: -975
Early preliminary card
Luan Lacerda: +310
Cody Stamann: -380
Ismael Bonfim: +-110
Terrance Mckinney: -130
Warlley Alves: +125
Nicolas Dalby: -105
Josiane Nunes: -540
Zarah Fairn: +420
Saimon Oliveira: -150
Daniel Marcos: +130