UFC 283 odds: Betting odds for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 will happen Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. The main event features Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squaring off for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-feature, it will be the fourth match between rivals Brandon Moreno and Dieveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight title, currently held by Figueiredo. ESPN+ PPV will have the main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will start at 8 p.m. with ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ handling the broadcast. The early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 283 odds

Main card

Glover Teixiera: +120

Jamahal Hill: -140

Deiveson Figueiredo: +105

Brandon Moreno: -125

Gilbert Burns: -460

Neil Magny: +370

Lauren Murphy: +390

Jessica Andrade: -490

Paul Craig: +165

Johnny Walker:-195

Preliminary card

Mauricio Rua: +175

Ihor Potieria: -205

Brunno Ferreira: +250

Gregory Rodrigues: -300

Thiago Moises: -380

Melquizael Costa: +310

Shamil Abdurakhimov: +675

Jailton Almeida: -975

Early preliminary card

Luan Lacerda: +310

Cody Stamann: -380

Ismael Bonfim: +-110

Terrance Mckinney: -130

Warlley Alves: +125

Nicolas Dalby: -105

Josiane Nunes: -540

Zarah Fairn: +420

Saimon Oliveira: -150

Daniel Marcos: +130