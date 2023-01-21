How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 21

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 21 this weekend with a full slate of matches as the season is over halfway finished. Arsenal still sits on top of the table, eight points clear of both Man City and Man United, while Southampton, Everton, and West Ham United all occupy the three spots in the relegation zone with 15 points each.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Chelsea will take on Liverpool to get the weekend started at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, as both sides have a laundry list of injuries and absences. Both sides are tied at 28 points, but Liverpool occupies ninth place as they’re ahead on goal differential. Arsenal will be facing off against third-place Manchester United on Sunday morning with an 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff as the Gunners will look to widen the gap at the top of the table.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 21 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 21 schedule

Saturday, January 21

Liverpool vs. Chelsea - 7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock

West Ham vs. Everton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Leicester City vs. Brighton - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Southampton vs. Aston Villa - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, January 22

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Leeds vs. Brentford - 9 a.m. ET, Peacock

Arsenal vs. Manchester United - 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC

Monday, January 23

Fulham vs. Tottenham - 3 p.m. ET, USA