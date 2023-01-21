How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 28

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will get back to National League play this week as they take on Maidstone on Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET from Gallagher Stadium as Wrexham sits just three points out of first place. Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. Maidstone United

Date: Saturday, January 21

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham are coming off a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Altrincham in the fourth round of the FA Trophy. Regulation time ended 2-2, but Altrincham got the edge with a 4-3 win in penalties, sending Wrexham home empty handed. They’ll look to get back on track as they take on Maidstone, looking for their fifth consecutive win in National League play.

Maidstone sit in 23rd place in the National League and will have their work cut out for them against a tough Wrexham team. The Stones haven’t pulled off a win over Wrexham since August of 2017, losing three and drawing one since that victory. While they just eliminated the National League’s first place team Notts County from the FA Trophy, they have lost their last six straight matches in league play.