Announcers and viewing options for Eagles-Giants in NFC Divisional Round

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet each other in the playoffs on Saturday night for just the fifth time ever. Philly is one win from a home NFC Championship Game while New York is one win away from one of the more improbable seasons in recent memory. The teams kick off at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

Philly won both regular-season meetings, but New York has the momentum advantage. Quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off a career-best performance that saw him complete 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns to go with 78 rushing yards. He will face a stiffer test against the Eagles’ No. 1-ranked pass defense, which allowed just 179.8 yards per game through the air in the regular season.

FOX sends its No. 2 crew to Philadelphia for the NFC East clash as play-by-play man Joe Davis and color commentator Daryl Johnston will be on the call. On the sidelines, Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink will provide updates and insights.

The Eagles are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 48. On the moneyline, Philadelphia is -350 while New York is +290.