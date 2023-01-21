Best value lineup strategy for Giants vs. Eagles in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs

The NFC Divisional round will get started on Saturday, Jan. 21. The New York Giants will face a familiar foe in the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the third matchup this season, with the Eagles taking both of the first two games. The winner will head to the NFC Championship game next week.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Divisional round game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Boston Scott, RB, $4,600

Scott serves as the backup to starting running back Miles Sanders. Really, if you include a healthy Jalen Hurts, he is the third-rushing option for the offense. Still, he has found a way to be productive against New York this season. In the two games against them, he has combined for 15 carries for 87 yards and has scored a touchdown in each game.

Darius Slayton, WR, $5,600

This is still an expensive play, but Slayton should return a lot of value in your lineups. The Giants lack dominant pass-catchers, and Slayton has risen to the top of the depth chart for targets. He led the team in targets are receiving yards. Slayton finished with 46 receptions on 71 targets for 724 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Jake Elliott, K, $4,200

In the first game against the Giants, Elliott made both of his field goals and all six of his extra-point attempts. In the rematch, he went five-for-five on field goals and connected on his lone extra-point attempt. New York is allowing the fourth-most DFS points to opposing kickers, giving Elliott another good matchup.