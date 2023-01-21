Betting the over/under for Giants-Eagles in the Divisional Round

The New York Giants will go on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the third matchup of the season between these NFC East opponents, with the Eagles taking each of the first two. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on FOX.

The point total for this game is set at 48.

Over/under pick: Giants vs. Eagles

The Week 14 matchup between these teams ended with the Eagles taking the 48-22 win. They followed it up in Week 18 with another win, but that one finished 22-16. The Giants have taken a step forward this season and made it to the Divisional round after a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Daniel Jones is playing for a new contract, and we have seen a return to form for running back Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, thus granting them a first-round bye. This couldn’t come at a better time as dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts is trying to recover from a shoulder injury that sidelined him down the stretch of the regular reason. We should see a similar scoring output to the first matchup from Week 14, assuming everyone is healthy. More than 48 combined points should be scored in this game.