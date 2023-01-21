Best Giants player prop bets for 2023 Divisional round

The New York Giants have made it to the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs. They took down the Minnesota Vikings in their Wild Card game and will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, January 21. As they look to get back to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2011, here are our favorite player prop bets for the Giants from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daniel Jones, over 44.5 rushing yards (-115)

In the one game he played against the Eagles this season, he ran four times for 26 yards and a touchdown. Last week against the Vikings, he carried the ball 11 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Jones and the New York offense have adjusted to what defenses are giving them, and that has resulted in the quarterback scrambling more. He should finish with at least 45 rushing yards in the game.

Richie James, under 4.5 receptions (-140)

Jones has had to do a lot with very little in terms of receiving corps. One wideout that has stepped up this season to help out in the passing game has been James. In the first matchup against Philly, he finished with seven receptions on nine targets. Last week, he brought in four receptions on six targets. James should be in line for a solid output, but I think he stays below five receptions.

Saquon Barkley, over 25.5 receiving yards (-110)

Barkley needed to have a big season in order to earn a big contract in the upcoming offseason. He has certainly shown that he is deserving one with how well he has played. The Giants’ dual-threat running back has returned. Last week, he carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and brought in five of his six targets for another 56 yards.