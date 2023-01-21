Best Eagles player prop bets for 2023 Divisional round

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants in the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 21. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on FOX. This will be the third time these NFC East opponents have met this season. With that in mind, here are our favorite Eagles player prop bets for Saturday’s game courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

A.J. Brown, over 71.5 receiving yards (-115)

Brown has handled business against New York this season. In the first matchup, he brought in four of his six targets for 70 yards and a score. In the season finale rematch, Brown finished with four receptions for 95 yards on 10 targets. The second game was with a banged-up Hurts under center. Brown should finish with at least 72 receiving yards on Saturday.

Jalen Hurts, under 51.5 rushing yards (-110)

Hurts is about as dual-threat of an NFL quarterback as there is. He sustained an injury in Week 15 when he was tackled to the ground yard on a scramble. It sidelined him for two games, and he returned in Week 18 with the division on the line. Hurts ran the ball nine times for 13 yards. While he has had an extra week to prepare, I think we see him be a little more cautious when he runs, limiting how many yards he will tally.

DeVonta Smith, over 5.5 receptions (+110)

Smith has had another really productive season for Philadelphia. Even with AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert alongside him, he is constantly getting work. In the first game against the Giants, he brought in five of his eight targets and, in the rematch, had seven receptions on eight targets. Smith has had at least six receptions in each of his last three games to end the regular season.