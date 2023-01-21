NFL weather forecast for Giants-Eagles Divisional game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs kicks off Saturday. The first NFC matchup that we will see is the divisional rivalry between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and will air on Fox. The Eagles defeated the Giants twice during the regular season.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 48. Philadelphia is -360 on the moneyline while the Giants are +295. Below we take a look at the weather forecast for the game.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather for Giants vs. Eagles in Divisional round

Forecast

It looks like it will be a regular January day in Philadelphia. No rain, but it will be a cold one. Don’t expect the wind to play a role in this one either as the expected high is 6 mph. It is expected the temperature will be in the mid-30s throughout the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

Don't expect the weather to play a role in the outcome of the game. Both of these teams played in the cold for the second half of the season and are used to it. With low winds, both teams will be able to throw the ball as much as they want as well.