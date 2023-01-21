Who are the officials for Giants-Eagles in Divisional round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The New York Giants will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field and will air on FOX.

Clete Blakeman will be the lead referee for Saturday’s matchup. This is his 13th season as a referee in the NFL and his 15th season as an official. He has refereed in 12 postseason games before this including four in the Wild Card Round, five in the Divisional Round, three conference championships, and he also refereed Super Bowl 50.

The Eagles are a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 48. Philadelphia is -325 on the moneyline while the Giants are +270.

Below is the full officiating crew for the Giants-Eagles game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Umpire: Carl Paganelli

Down judge: Jerod Phillips

Line judge: Walt Coleman IV

Field judge: Nate Jones

Side judge: Eugene Hall

Back judge: Perry Paganelli

Replay official: Chad Adams

Replay assistant: Ken Hall

ALT Craig Wrolstad

ALT Steve Woods

ALT Jeff Seeman

ALT Allen Baynes

ALT Scott Helverson