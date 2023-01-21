Who are the officials for Giants-Eagles in Divisional round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The New York Giants will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field and will air on FOX.
Clete Blakeman will be the lead referee for Saturday’s matchup. This is his 13th season as a referee in the NFL and his 15th season as an official. He has refereed in 12 postseason games before this including four in the Wild Card Round, five in the Divisional Round, three conference championships, and he also refereed Super Bowl 50.
The Eagles are a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 48. Philadelphia is -325 on the moneyline while the Giants are +270.
Below is the full officiating crew for the Giants-Eagles game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.
Referee: Clete Blakeman
Umpire: Carl Paganelli
Down judge: Jerod Phillips
Line judge: Walt Coleman IV
Field judge: Nate Jones
Side judge: Eugene Hall
Back judge: Perry Paganelli
Replay official: Chad Adams
Replay assistant: Ken Hall
ALT Craig Wrolstad
ALT Steve Woods
ALT Jeff Seeman
ALT Allen Baynes
ALT Scott Helverson