How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs in Divisional round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding high after an improbable comeback win during Wild Card weekend, but now they head to the midwest to take on the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Here’s all the info you need to know if you’re not near a television and need to live stream the game.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs live stream

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Start time: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports App

The Chiefs will be a difficult team for anybody to take down this postseason, after cruising through the back end of the regular season to claim the No. 1 overall seed. They had a week off to prepare and get healthy before this week’s game, while Jacksonville had to scratch and claw to make it here.

The two teams met in Week 10 of the regular season in Arrowhead Stadium, with Kansas City coming away with a 27-10 win. The Chiefs are an 8.5-point favorite and are on the moneyline at -390. That makes the Jags a +320 moneyline underdog with the point total set at 51.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.