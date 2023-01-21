Announcers and viewing options for Chiefs-Jaguars in AFC Divisional Round

After pulling off a stunning 31-30 comeback win on Wild Card Weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars travel west to take on the Kansas City Chiefs with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 21 and will air on NBC.

Kansas City and Jacksonville squared off in Week 10, a 27-17 Chiefs win. The Jaguars, however, are 7-1 since that loss and are one of the hottest teams in football. The Chiefs are 7-1 in their own right since Week 10, so something will have to give on Saturday afternoon.

The Week 10 rematch gets NBC’s top broadcast team as play-by-play man Mike Tirico and color commentator Cris Collinsworth will call the game from the booth. Sideline reporter Melissa Stark will bundle up for the broadcast in frigid Kansas City.

The Chiefs are an 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 51.5. On the moneyline, Kansas City is -425 while Jacksonville is +340.