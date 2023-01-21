How to watch Giants vs. Eagles in Divisional round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The New York Giants will have to face their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, for a third time as they both play for a spot in the NFC Championship in Saturday’s Divisional Round.

The game is slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night and will be broadcast on FOX. Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into the game if you’re unable to be near a TV Saturday night.

Giants vs. Eagles live stream

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports App (cable login is required).

The Eagles took both of the matchups between these two teams in the regular season, a 48-22 win in Week 14 and then a 22-16 win in Week 18, where both teams played a heavy amount of backups. Philly QB Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He’ll play on Saturday, but it’s not clear how close to 100% he is. That could be an issue considering how good the Giants looked in their upset win over the Vikings on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

The Eagles are a 7-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -305. That makes the Giants a +255 moneyline underdog with the point total set at 47.5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.