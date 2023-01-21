 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Giants vs. Eagles in Divisional round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The 2023 NFL playoffs kick off with the AFC and NFC Divisional Rounds. Here’s how to watch Giants vs. Eagles.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will have to face their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, for a third time as they both play for a spot in the NFC Championship in Saturday’s Divisional Round.

The game is slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night and will be broadcast on FOX. Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into the game if you’re unable to be near a TV Saturday night.

Giants vs. Eagles live stream

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21
Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Sports App (cable login is required).

The Eagles took both of the matchups between these two teams in the regular season, a 48-22 win in Week 14 and then a 22-16 win in Week 18, where both teams played a heavy amount of backups. Philly QB Jalen Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He’ll play on Saturday, but it’s not clear how close to 100% he is. That could be an issue considering how good the Giants looked in their upset win over the Vikings on Sunday in the Wild Card round.

The Eagles are a 7-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -305. That makes the Giants a +255 moneyline underdog with the point total set at 47.5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

