NFL DFS Showdown picks for Jaguars-Chiefs in Divisional round of 2023 NFL playoffs

The NFL’s Divisional round kicks off with a rematch between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs. The last time these two met was back in Week 10, as the Chiefs walked away with a 27-17 win. Kansas City is the clear favorite in this one, but as we saw last week, the Jaguars are capable of pulling off the improbable.

Outside of the big names, who are some lower-tier value flex plays on both teams that could help you win this Wild Card game showdown on DraftKings? Let’s discuss some options below.

Jerick McKinnon, RB, $6,000

When you have an offense as stacked with talent as the Chiefs, your best bet is to roll with Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable target. And as Kansas City’s regular season drew to a close, his favorite target in the end zone was arguably running back Jerick McKinnon, who worked primarily as a pass-catcher. After finding the end zone against the Raiders in Week 18, McKinnon extended his streak with a touchdown to six straight games.

Prior to the regular season finale, the veteran tailback had 28 targets, catching 25 passes for 274 yards and seven touchdowns. The number of surefire options is far and few between in football, but if McKinnon can find the end zone once more he’ll provide excellent value at his price.

Zay Jones, WR, $4,700

Back when Jacksonville last faced Kansas City in Week 10, Jones finished second in receiving among Jaguars wideouts with eight catches for 68 yards, with his 10 targets being fewer than only Christian Kirk’s 12. Amid last week’s miraculous comeback versus the Chargers, Jones once again finished second among Jaguars receivers with 13 targets for 74 yards, solidifying himself as a top-tier option for Trevor Lawrence. If Jacksonville is forced to play catch-up and hold its own against Kansas City, you can bet Jones will be heavily involved through the air.

Chances are that the Jaguars will be in a negative game script early on, forcing Lawrence to throw much more often as opposed to balancing their offensive approach with the run game. Kansas City’s defense will likely key in on Kirk and Evan Engram, setting up Jones to be an excellent value play that is priced at just $4,700.

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, $3,600

Continuing the trend of Jaguars wideouts, Jones Jr. provides another option that can benefit from a likely negative game script for Jacksonville. He had just three catches last week for 29 yards, but he did haul in one of Lawrence’s four touchdown passes. Make no mistake, there will be plenty more chances for the Jaguars to throw the ball as facing Kansas City’s high-octane offense poses a clear challenge, and the only way to beat them is to match them with each throwing opportunity.

Despite what the recent numbers say, Jones Jr. has been involved in the offense with a solid percentage of on-field snaps. The veteran wideout has a 72 percent route participation to go along with a 19.6 percent target rate this season, and the odds are that he’ll get even more than the six targets he saw in last week’s wild-card game. For those looking to maximize their budget, don’t overlook Jones Jr. for Saturday’s matchup.