Best Chiefs player prop bets for 2023 Divisional round

The Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of returning to the Super Bowl begins with a Divisional Round matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs knocked off the Jaguars when they met back in the regular season, 27-17, and it was highlighted by a few strong performances from key playmakers. Ahead of the rematch on Saturday, we break down some of the best Chiefs players' prop bets over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes, over 313.5 passing yards (-115)

The passing total number here is no small feat, but if there is one quarterback possible of going over the 300-yard mark it is Mahomes, who just so happened to do so against this Jaguars team already. Back in Week 10, Kansas City’s win over Jacksonville was sparked by a 331-yard, four-touchdown performance from Mahomes, marking his seventh-highest passing total of the regular season. The Jaguars also rank just 27th in pass defense, allowing 239.3 yards per game through the air.

Jacksonville limited Justin Herbert to 253 passing yards last week, but now they head on the road versus a Mahomes-Andy Reid duo that is arguably the best play-caller and quarterback tandem in the league. Take Mahomes to finish over his passing yard total on Saturday.

Travis Kelce, over 78.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kelce was the recipient of one of Mahomes’ four touchdowns in their win over Jacksonville in the regular season, and the star tight end also finished with 81 receiving yards. The odds of him putting up another efficient performance look promising, as the Jaguars gave up the fourth-most yards to tight ends with an average of 62.7 yards per game.

But with a player of Kelce’s caliber, you can be confident that he’s capable of easily exceeding 80+ receiving yards. In 15 playoff games throughout his career, Kelce has amassed 1,291 receiving yards with an average of 86.0 per contest.

Jerick McKinnon, anytime TD scorer (-115)

McKinnon ended the regular season as one of the most prolific scorers in football, as it seemed he and the end zone would find each other no matter what. The Chiefs’ running back extended his touchdown streak to six games as he’s become one of Mahomes’ most trustworthy receiving targets in the red zone. Prior to the regular season finale, McKinnon had been targeted 28 times, catching 25 of those targets for 274 yards and seven touchdowns.

While Jacksonville did not allow a receiving touchdown to a running back in the regular season, they gave up the second-most receptions per game to the position (6.3). Make no mistake, if Mahomes has Kansas City near the end zone, McKinnon will be at least one of the beneficiaries on Saturday.