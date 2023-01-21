Best Jaguars players prop bets for 2023 Divisional round

The NFL’s Divisional round playoff slate will feature another regular-season rematch as the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Back when these two teams last met in Week 10, the Chiefs walked away with a convincing 27-17 win, though Jacksonville gave them all they could handle in the effort. Ahead of Saturday’s primetime showdown, we’ll take a look at some of the best Jaguars player prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trevor Lawrence, under 248.5 passing yards (-125)

Lawrence threw for two touchdowns without an interception when these two teams last met in Week 10, but by no means did the former number overall pick carve up Kansas City’s secondary. He threw for 259 yards, his 10th-fewest game total of the season, and in the regular season averaged roughly 241.9 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs rank 18th overall in pass defense this year, but in their last three games of the regular season, they held their opponents to just 190 passing yards per contest. With a weather forecast trending toward below 30 degrees and a chance of snow, expect Lawrence to finish under his allotted passing total.

Travis Etienne, under 66.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Chiefs were solid against the pass in the regular season, but they were even better versus their opponents’ run game. Kansas City surrendered just 107.2 rushing yards per game this year, which was the seventh fewest among all teams. Etienne knows full well how stingy they can be, as he was limited to 11 carries for 45 yards and 4.1 yards per rush attempt.

If Kansas City builds up a quick double-digit lead, which seems feasible, then expect Jacksonville to throw early and often to play catch up. In that case, Etienne is better served as a pass-catcher versus struggling to run against a stout run defense.

Evan Engram, anytime TD scorer (+235)

Engram was largely absent when he faced the Chiefs in Week 10, finishing with just three catches for 14 yards. But he ended the season on a strong note, and when Jacksonville was forced to catch up in the second half last week against the Chargers, Engram found the end zone and notched 93 receiving yards on 11 targets. Kansas City has been particularly accommodating to tight ends in the regular season, giving up the fifth-most touchdowns (9) while seeing the 14th-most targets (115).

If Jacksonville can move the chains and find themselves in the red zone, expect Lawrence to look for Engram in the end zone, where there’s a great chance they’ll connect.