Who are the officials for Jaguars-Chiefs in Divisional Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

Here is a look at the referee and other officials for the Jaguars-Chiefs Divisional Round playoff game.

By BenHall1
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first game of the Division Round in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and will air on NBC.

Shawn Hochuli will be the lead referee for Saturday’s matchup. Hochuli is in his fifth season as a referee and is the son of former NFL referee Ed Hochuli. His father was an official in the NFL from 1990-2017. Shawn has refereed in six playoffs prior to this one including one Wild Card matchup and five Divisional Round matchups.

The Chiefs are an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 53. Kansas City is -435 on the moneyline while the Jaguars are +350.

Below is the full officiating crew for the Jaguars-Chiefs game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.

Referee: Shawn Hochuli
Umpire: Paul King
Down judge: Danny Short
Line judge: Greg Bradley
Field judge: Terry Brown
Side judge: Chad Hill
Back judge: Greg Meyer
Replay official: Tyler Cerimeli
Replay assistant: Mark Bitar
ALT: Brad Allen
ALT: Tab Slaughter
ALT: Patrick Holt
ALT: Anthony Flemming
ALT: Tony Josselyn

