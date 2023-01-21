Full list of tee times for Final Round of American Express on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 American Express, and the pre-tournament favorite in Jon Rahm looks to make it nearly a wire-to-wire win in Palm Springs on Sunday.

Rahm will be paired in the last group with Davis Thompson, as both players sit at -23 after 54 holes. J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are both T3 and four shots back at -19. Tom Kim, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Taylor Montgomery are the foursome at -18, but it certainly feels like a two-man event.

The odds at DraftKings Sportsbook agree, as Rahm is -175 to take home the trophy, with Thompson the second choice at +350. Poston is the next closest at +2500, and Bezuidenhout checks in at +3000.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET until the final shot is holed, while Golf Channel will have broadcast television coverage from 3-7 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 American Express on Sunday.