Full list of tee times for Final Round of American Express on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 American Express, and the pre-tournament favorite in Jon Rahm looks to make it nearly a wire-to-wire win in Palm Springs on Sunday.
Rahm will be paired in the last group with Davis Thompson, as both players sit at -23 after 54 holes. J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are both T3 and four shots back at -19. Tom Kim, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Taylor Montgomery are the foursome at -18, but it certainly feels like a two-man event.
The odds at DraftKings Sportsbook agree, as Rahm is -175 to take home the trophy, with Thompson the second choice at +350. Poston is the next closest at +2500, and Bezuidenhout checks in at +3000.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET until the final shot is holed, while Golf Channel will have broadcast television coverage from 3-7 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 American Express on Sunday.
2023 American Express Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|1:45 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jon Rahm
|Davis Thompson
|J.T. Poston
|1:34 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Tom Kim
|Harry Higgs
|1:34 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Paul Haley II
|Anders Albertson
|Tano Goya
|1:23 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|Taylor Montgomery
|Dylan Wu
|1:23 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Alex Smalley
|Harry Hall
|Zecheng Dou
|1:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Kirk
|Patton Kizzire
|Sungjae Im
|1:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Cantlay
|Davis Riley
|Justin Lower
|1:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Scottie Scheffler
|Sebastián Muñoz
|1:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Stewart Cink
|Brendan Steele
|Matthias Schwab
|12:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matti Schmid
|Jason Day
|Tony Finau
|12:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Laird
|Zach Johnson
|Will Zalatoris
|12:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Hadwin
|Xander Schauffele
|Danny Lee
|12:39 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tom Hoge
|Vincent Norrman
|Wyndham Clark
|12:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Stephan Jaeger
|Thomas Detry
|12:28 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Beau Hossler
|Ryan Armour
|Justin Rose
|12:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keith Mitchell
|Tyler Duncan
|Andrew Putnam
|12:17 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Andrew Landry
|Eric Cole
|12:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Si Woo Kim
|Erik van Rooyen
|Garrick Higgo
|12:06 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Austin Cook
|Russell Knox
|11:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Young
|Justin Suh
|11:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Stevens
|Ben Griffin
|11:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Harrison Endycott
|Dean Burmester
|11:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Werbylo
|Rickie Fowler
|11:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Sahith Theegala
|11:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Byeong Hun An
|Denny McCarthy