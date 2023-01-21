 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of American Express on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 American Express tees off Sunday on the Pete Dye course in Palm Springs. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Jon Rahm watches his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of The American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 American Express, and the pre-tournament favorite in Jon Rahm looks to make it nearly a wire-to-wire win in Palm Springs on Sunday.

Rahm will be paired in the last group with Davis Thompson, as both players sit at -23 after 54 holes. J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are both T3 and four shots back at -19. Tom Kim, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Taylor Montgomery are the foursome at -18, but it certainly feels like a two-man event.

The odds at DraftKings Sportsbook agree, as Rahm is -175 to take home the trophy, with Thompson the second choice at +350. Poston is the next closest at +2500, and Bezuidenhout checks in at +3000.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET until the final shot is holed, while Golf Channel will have broadcast television coverage from 3-7 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 American Express on Sunday.

2023 American Express Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
1:45 PM Tee No. 1 Jon Rahm Davis Thompson J.T. Poston
1:34 PM Tee No. 1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Tom Kim Harry Higgs
1:34 PM Tee No. 10 Paul Haley II Anders Albertson Tano Goya
1:23 PM Tee No. 1 Sam Burns Taylor Montgomery Dylan Wu
1:23 PM Tee No. 10 Alex Smalley Harry Hall Zecheng Dou
1:12 PM Tee No. 1 Chris Kirk Patton Kizzire Sungjae Im
1:12 PM Tee No. 10 Patrick Cantlay Davis Riley Justin Lower
1:01 PM Tee No. 1 Robby Shelton Scottie Scheffler Sebastián Muñoz
1:01 PM Tee No. 10 Stewart Cink Brendan Steele Matthias Schwab
12:50 PM Tee No. 1 Matti Schmid Jason Day Tony Finau
12:50 PM Tee No. 10 Martin Laird Zach Johnson Will Zalatoris
12:39 PM Tee No. 1 Adam Hadwin Xander Schauffele Danny Lee
12:39 PM Tee No. 10 Tom Hoge Vincent Norrman Wyndham Clark
12:28 PM Tee No. 1 Scott Piercy Stephan Jaeger Thomas Detry
12:28 PM Tee No. 10 Beau Hossler Ryan Armour Justin Rose
12:17 PM Tee No. 1 Keith Mitchell Tyler Duncan Andrew Putnam
12:17 PM Tee No. 10 Joseph Bramlett Andrew Landry Eric Cole
12:06 PM Tee No. 1 Si Woo Kim Erik van Rooyen Garrick Higgo
12:06 PM Tee No. 10 Aaron Baddeley Austin Cook Russell Knox
11:55 AM Tee No. 1 Cameron Young Justin Suh
11:55 AM Tee No. 10 Sam Stevens Ben Griffin
11:44 AM Tee No. 1 Harrison Endycott Dean Burmester
11:44 AM Tee No. 10 Trevor Werbylo Rickie Fowler
11:33 AM Tee No. 1 Kevin Tway Sahith Theegala
11:33 AM Tee No. 10 Byeong Hun An Denny McCarthy

