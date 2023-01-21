Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, January 20

The NBA has a decent-sized slate for Friday night. There are two games set to be nationally televised on ESPN. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Miami Heat will take on the Dallas Mavericks on the road. At 10:00 p.m. ET, the Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Below we take a look at the best player props for the Friday slate.

Ja Morant Over 27.5 Points (-130)

The Lakers have struggled against scoring point guards. Point guards are scoring 27.14 points per game this season against the Lakers. On ESPN, I think Morant will look to make a statement tonight. He has gone over this total in three of the last five games. In three games against the Lakers last season, Morant went over this total twice. As long a this game stays close, Morant should go over.

Nic Claxton Over 23.5 Points+Rebounds (-120)

Claxton has gone over this total in four of his last five. Since Kevin Durant got hurt, Claxton has been forced to take over a bigger role in scoring and rebounding. Claxton has played great in the past few games even with the Nets' struggles. The Jazz allow the second most points to centers and the fourth most rebounds. Look for another big game from him tonight.

Andrew Nembhard Over 6.5 Assists (-130)

The Nuggets allow the most assists to point guards in the NBA at 9.64 assists per game. Nembhard is averaging four assists per game, but his numbers have gone up significantly since Haliburton has been out. Nembhard has gone over this total in three straight and I expect him to do so again in this matchup.