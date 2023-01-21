Trevor Lawrence fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars QB in Divisional round?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21. They pulled off a huge comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round, erasing a 27-point deficit to win 31-30. The deficit was largely thanks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but the comeback was his doing, as well. Is he worth starting in fantasy this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ($6,000)

Of the eight starting quarterbacks remaining in the Divisional round, Lawrence has the sixth-highest price point, ahead of just Daniel Jones and Brock Purdy. Lawrence had quite the Wild Card day — a four-interception first half followed by a four-touchdown second half to lead his team to an improbable victory. If Lawrence can take that second-half momentum into this week’s matchup, he’s a steal at QB, but there is always the risk of repeating that first half.

Lawrence passed for 288 yards in the win. He had only thrown eight interceptions all season before this game, leading the Jaguars to their first playoff appearance in five seasons. He’s just $100 under Dak Prescott.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Lawrence showed us what he was made of in that second half. To brush off four INTs is no small thing, and he goes into this with nothing to lose. The Chiefs’ secondary hasn’t been anything outstanding this year. Go ahead and start Lawrence — he could end up being a steal at this price point.