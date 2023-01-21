 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Travis Etienne fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars RB in Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Travis Etienne ahead of the Jaguars’ Divisional matchup against the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By grace.mcdermott
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars advanced to the Divisional round after coming back from a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. As they continue into their first postseason in five years, they’ll face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 21. Is RB Travis Etienne worth starting in this matchup? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne ($6,400)

Travis Etienne had a huge game against the Chargers. As Trevor Lawrence was busy throwing four first-half interceptions, Etienne kept the run game grounded, adding 20 carries for 109 yards. Though he didn’t score, he made a major contribution to the offense in his third 100-yard game in five weeks.

Etienne is on the expensive side for running backs — the fourth-most expensive of the RBs left in the playoffs, behind Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey. But there’s a reason for that — he has 1,125 rushing yards and over 300 receiving yards this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Chiefs bring a solid run defense to the table, but Etienne is still worth starting this week. In the Jags’ last matchup against Kansas City, he added 73 all-purpose yards, and he’ll be looking for a lot more on Saturday. After Lawrence’s first half in the Wild Card round, the Jags may be leaning heavily on the run game.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round

View all 30 stories

More From DraftKings Nation