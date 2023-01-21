Zay Jones fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars WR in Divisional round?

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the most memorable playoff comebacks in recent memory in the Wild Card round to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, and advance to the AFC Divisional Round. They’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Saturday, January 21. Is Jaguars WR Zay Jones worth adding to your fantasy lineups this weekend? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones ($4,700)

Jones is floating around the same price point as Darius Slayton and Gabe Davis for the upcoming weekend. He had eight receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown in the Jags’ Wild Card comeback, his highest since a three-TD Week 15. He didn’t crack the 30-yard mark in either of the Jaguars’ last three regular season games. When he’s on, he’s on, but it’s hard to guarantee that will happen.

It’s also hard to tell if Trevor Lawrence will have a repeat of last week’s disastrous first half. Though the Chiefs’ defense isn’t anything particularly special, allowing 237 passing yards per game in the regular season, the risk of inconsistency is always there.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Jones isn’t a bad pick to start, but Christian Kirk is probably going to be seeing more targets in the upcoming games. With Lawrence’s first half last game and Jones’ game-to-game ups and downs, he’s probably a safer choice to sit this weekend. Brandon Aiyuk and Gabe Davis are available at a similar price point and would be better options.