Christian Kirk fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars WR in Divisional round?

The Jaguars are headed to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round after pulling off a huge comeback in the Wild Card round to win against the Los Angeles Chargers. The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 21. As managers set fantasy lineups for this weekend’s games, we take a look at whether you should start Jags wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk ($6,000)

Kirk was targeted 14 times by Trevor Lawrence in the Wild Card round, catching eight balls for 78 yards and a touchdown. He added 99 yards and a touchdown in Week 18 over the Tennessee Titans, as well, and is the Jags’ leading receiver. He splits snaps and targets with Zay Jones and Evan Engram, but has the most touchdowns of any non-QB on the team and is clearly the star of the receiving group.

As the Jaguars prepare to face the Chiefs, Kirk is going to be a major factor in this weekend’s offensive scheme. The Chiefs’ defensive presence hasn’t been anything special this year, and they allowed the Broncos and Texans to keep it uncomfortably close as the season wrapped up.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start: Kirk is absolutely a starter for this weekend’s matchup. The Jags have nothing to lose as they go up against one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL, so they’ll be going for broke, and Kirk will be at the center of that effort.