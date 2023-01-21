Evan Engram fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars TE in Divisional round?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to the Divisional round after a major comeback on Wild Card weekend. They erased a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers and advance. As the lowest seed in the AFC, they’ll face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 21. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at whether Evan Engram is a good choice to start in fantasy this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram ($4,300)

Engram was one of four receivers to grab a touchdown in the Wild Card comeback, adding seven receptions for 93 yards. After two weeks of not breaking the 30-yard mark, this was a big performance for the tight end, who shares targets with wide receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk.

At $4,300, Engram is the fourth-most expensive TE left on the board for DFS. He’s in the same price range as Dallas Goedert and Dalton Schultz. Engram and the Jaguars will face the Chiefs in the Divisional round, whose secondary has allowed plenty of fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. If you’re looking for a tight end, Engram is a great choice at this amount. The Jags will be going all out to try to keep up in what is likely to be a shootout against one of the NFL’s best offenses, and Engram can certainly expect to see plenty of action in the passing game.