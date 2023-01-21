Patrick Mahomes fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs QB in Divisional round?

The No. 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will make their playoff debut on Saturday against the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup comes less than a week after the Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round while the Chiefs enter well-rested and the presumptive 2022 MVP under center.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ($8,000)

To the surprise of no one, Patrick Mahomes enters the divisional round with the highest price point among the quarterbacks. The odds-on favorite to win MVP has delivered the goods in the divisional round, averaging 308 passing yards, 2.25 passing touchdowns, and 0.75 rushing touchdowns over his four previous appearances. The Chiefs have won all of those contests, also no surprise to anyone.

As for Mahomes’ supporting cast, it appears he will have all his weapons. Rookie wideout Skyy Moore missed the Chiefs’ regular-season finale with a hand injury but practiced in full Tuesday. The rest of the receiving corps has a clean bill of health and should take the field Saturday against the Jaguars.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. The price will always give managers pause, but Mahomes has proven himself over and over in the divisional round, especially when playing at Arrowhead Stadium. Considering the lack of playoff experience for most of the other starting quarterbacks — among the others, only Dak Prescott and Josh Allen have appeared in the playoffs in more than one previous season — give Mahomes the start.