Jerick McKinnon fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs RB in Divisional round?

The Kansas City Chiefs will make their playoff debut on Saturday against the savvy Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup comes less than a week after the Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round. Meanwhile, the Chiefs enter the weekend with plenty of rest and a fully stocked backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon ($7,700)

From a touchdown standpoint, no player has enjoyed the success that Jerick McKinnon has delivered over his last six games. During that stretch, the veteran running back has scored at least one touchdown, finishing with two in half of those contests. For Kansas City, he has become as dangerous a red-zone threat as All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

But while the touchdowns do make up a considerable amount of McKinnon’s fantasy value, he has delivered in other ways. During that same stretch, the running back has recorded five or more receptions in three of the games, each time registering between 52 and 112 receiving yards. That alone wouldn’t lift McKinnon to fantasy relevance, but the threat of more scores mixed with his usage as a pass catcher does negate some of the downside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. McKinnon has as much upside as any back this week, but the hot streak has to stop sometime. The Jaguars haven’t allowed a receiving touchdown to a running back all season. Given the high price, it seems best to consider other options.