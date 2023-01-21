 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

JuJu Smith-Schuster fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs WR in Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of JuJu Smith-Schuster ahead of the Chiefs’ Divisional matchup against the Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By Jason B. Hirschhorn
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will make their playoff debut on Saturday against the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup comes less than a week after the Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round. Meanwhile, the Chiefs enter the weekend with plenty of rest and their full complement of receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ($5,100)

While JuJu Smith-Schuster delivered his best season in several years, he remains highly inconsistent from a fantasy standpoint. The veteran wideout finished with less than 50 receiving yards in over half of his 16 games and only went over 100 yards twice (a back-to-back stretch in October). He also scored just three touchdowns, none over the past month.

Meanwhile, few teams have done a better job limiting production by wide receivers than the Jaguars this season. Only nine defenses have allowed fewer fantasy points to the position, and Jacksonville hasn’t allowed a wideout to score over its last four games. With Smith-Schuster already struggling to find the end zone, that matchup looks less than stellar.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the Chiefs funneling so much of their red-zone offense through Travis Kelce and running back Jerick McKinnon, Smith-Schuster will have to see a lot of targets to make up the difference. That just doesn’t seem likely in a game Kansas City enters as 8.5-point favorites. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere this week for receivers.

