Kadarius Toney fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs WR in Divisional round?

The No. 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the feisty Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. The matchup comes less than a week after the Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round. Meanwhile, the Chiefs enter the weekend with plenty of rest and their full complement of wideouts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney ($4,100)

Despite only appearing in seven games with the Chiefs, Kadarius Toney has already paid dividends. The former first-round pick arrived in Kansas City shortly before Halloween and didn’t see double-digit snaps from scrimmage until the middle of November. But over his last three games, Toney has delivered four touchdowns, including two on punt returns.

That late-season surge suggests the Chiefs plan to incorporate him heavily relative to the first month or so of his time with the team. However, the offense remains egalitarian in terms of touches for everyone save tight end Travis Kelce. Toney will see opportunities on special teams, but outside of returning punts for scores, he won’t have a ton of touches with which to work.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid probably has a few “specials” designed with Toney in mind. However, he won’t have to use them if the Chiefs build and hold an early lead. Given they enter the game as 8.5-point favorites over the Jaguars, that scenario seems reasonably foreseeable. With that in mind, sit on Toney for at least another round.