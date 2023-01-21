Travis Kelce fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chiefs TE in Divisional round?

The No. 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will make their playoff debut on Saturday against the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. The matchup comes less than a week after the Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round. Meanwhile, the Chiefs enter the weekend with plenty of rest and their full complement of weapons, including their All-Pro tight end.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ($7,700)

From a fantasy standpoint, the delta between Travis Kelce and every other tight end — not just those in the postseason — remained large this season. Kelce finished with the second-most receiving yards of his career (1,338) despite missing multiple games and set a new career best in touchdowns (12). The latter stat looks even more impressive when considering the All-Pro hasn’t reached the end zone since November.

With a week to self-scout and give the now-33-year-old tight end some rest, expect the Chiefs to have a few extra ways of delivering Kelce the ball in the red zone. The matchup with the Jaguars should help, as only four teams have allowed more fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The cost is high for a reason: Kelce delivers in big games. Though the Chiefs have other significant contributors on offense, the divisional round looks exactly like the type of stage on which the tight end shines brightest.