Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Cavaliers on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers face off on Saturday in a matchup of Central division teams. The Bucks and Cavs are both among the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, something we haven’t seen in a bit. Cleveland and Milwaukee both have some key injuries to monitor before tip-off. Let’s take a look at the report and then how it might impact the lines.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell are both questionable. Well, Giannis is listed as questionable while we’re awaiting word on Mitchell. Those two will swing the lines one way or the other. We’ll need to wait and see on both players before making a play.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -1.5

Initially, you should wait and see what the deal is with Mitchell and Giannis first. It looks like Antetokounmpo could sit and Mitchell will be back for Cleveland. If that’s the case, the Bucks are also without SF Khris Middleton. Even if Giannis plays, the Cavaliers have plenty to win if Mitchell is healthy. If Mitchell sits and Giannis returns, maybe we lean Milwaukee. Still, the Cavs are deep and have more than enough to get by the Bucks.

Over/Under: 221.5

Both teams are tough to gauge on the over/under. With that, we’ll need to wait and see on the injury report before choosing a side here. If Giannis and Mitchell both play, you’ve got to think the line moves up a bit. Both teams are also top 10 in defense and the Cavs allow the fewest points per game to opponents in the NBA. The lean should be on the under but again, wait on the injury report.