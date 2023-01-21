Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Kings on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Here we’re going to go over some odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a few picks.

76ers vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +2

The Sixers may rest James Harden tonight, so that’s something to look out for on the injury report. If that’s the case, the Kings should get the slight edge. Sacramento is on a six-game winning streak, granted it’s against mostly bad teams. The trio of Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray has been fantastic and the momentum should count for something, even against a stronger team in Philly. If this were on the road, maybe we lean differently, but at home, we like the Kings to cover getting points.

Over/Under: Under 235

The Sixers hit the over at one of the highest rates in the NBA. That could have a lot to do with Harden. If Harden sits, I’d lean the under. The Kings are usually even on the over/under this season. Joel Embiid should help slow down Sabonis. The Kings don’t have an answer for Embiid anyway. If this game is close, we could see things tighten up on defense rather than this just being a track meet.