Dallas Goedert fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles TE in Divisional round?

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert put together a productive fantasy football season and will get a matchup with the New York Giants in the divisional round on Saturday. night. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup, here’s a look at what to think about before locking in your decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert ($4,500)

Goedert was the clear No. 3 option in the Eagles' offense behind play-making wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, and he finished with 55 receptions for 702 yards with three touchdowns. Goedert is the third-most expensive tight end among all those taking the field this weekend, and he caught 6-of-7 targets for 46 yards against the Giants during the regular season finale.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Tight ends have become quite the guessing game in fantasy football but if you’re looking for a safe option, you could do worse than Goedert. Still, you could go cheaper at the position to find better value and easily finish with the same results if you’d like to spend more at other positions.