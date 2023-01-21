DeVonta Smith fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles WR in Divisional round?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith exceeded the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his two-year pro career and is one of the top playmakers at his position in action this weekend. If you want to put him into a wide receiver slot in your DFS lineup, here’s a look at what to consider before locking in the roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith ($7,200)

Smith caught 95 balls for 1,196 yards with seven touchdowns in his sophomore campaign, and he really developed into a consistent threat down the stretch of the regular season. He finished with more than 100 receiving yards in four of his last six games including three of the final four. Smith has the fifth-highest price among wide receivers and will play a New York Giants defense that ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per game (214) during the regular season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Smith comes in at a very affordable price, and it would not be a shock to see him finish as the most productive wideout of the divisional round. This is a fantastic value play, and I’ll recommend finding a way to get him in your DFS lineup this weekend.